Bernas: Sufficient rice stockpile in Sarawak

KUCHING, Jan 17 — The Sarawak rice wholesalers tradition of having more than a month rice stockpile has ensured an adequate supply of the staple food to meet the local demand especially during festive season.

Sarawak Bernas Government and Stakeholder Liaison Department head [email protected] Yusup said the demand for rice would increase every festive season, making the wholesalers always ready to help meet the demand.

For wholesalers in Sarawak, he said Bernas supplied an average of between 8,000 and 10,000 metric tonnes of rice every month to meet the demand in the state.

“So far, Bernas has provided adequate supply of rice especially glutinous rice for Chinese New Year and the supply is stable throughout the state,” he told reporters after attending the Bernas with media programme here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ismail said Sarawak Bernas had five rice warehouses located in Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu with more than 200 workers. — Bernama