Pahang’s plans to collect unused raw water seen as new source of revenue, says MB

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 16 — The Pahang state government plans to collect 80 per cent of the state’s unused raw water that flows into the South China Sea daily.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has been told to conduct a study on the matter, which is seen to be a new source of revenue for the state government.

He said previous studies found that the raw water from the state’s river basins, especially the Sungai Pahang, Sungai Kuantan and Sungai Rompin, contributed about 12,661 million cubic metres per day, resulting in an outflow.

“Meanwhile, the needs of the people of Pahang for treated water supply until 2050 are only about 1.888 million cubic metres per day, which means that 12.661 million cubic metres per day is more than sufficient to meet the state’s treated water needs.

“It would be nice if this source of raw water was impounded for domestic consumption... the surplus can then be distributed or sold to other states,” he said when speaking at the Lead Pahang Programme and officiating the opening of the Tun Ghazali Shafie Institute For Strategic Leadership at the Pahang Foundation Complex here, today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the new quit rent implemented in Pahang this year, Wan Rosdy said the new revenue is expected to be RM617 million compared to RM192 million now.

The state government has set up a Revenue Recovery Unit, a Task Force and a Special Tender Unit to monitor, manage revenue collection leakage and monitor revenue performance by individuals, companies and state government agencies.

In the meantime, Wan Rosdy said the establishment of the Tun Ghazali Shafie Institute For Strategic Leadership would provide a platform for leaders to exchange ideas in carrying out development in the state. — Bernama