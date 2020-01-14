MACC chief says still waiting to be served Najib’s contempt of court notice

Yesterday, Najib through his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah initiated contempt proceedings against the MACC and its commissioner Latheefa Koya. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said she is yet to be served notice regarding the contempt of court allegation over her audio sample reveal on Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I’ll wait for the papers. They have to serve me (first),” she told reporters after attending the Bank Rakyat Inaugural Integrity Forum at Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Najib through his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah initiated contempt proceedings against the MACC and its commissioner Latheefa Koya for releasing nine audio recordings implicating the former prime minister and other high ranking officials.

Last week, Shafee told the press that the MACC had committed sub judice and contempt of court by releasing the purported nine audio recordings implicating high-ranking officials to the public.

In another matter Latheefa also confirmed that MACC special legal officer Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif has lodged a police report against individuals whom she claimed are plotting to tarnish her reputation in Putrajaya today.

Latheefa however did not want to reveal who the individuals are and what exactly their plans to tarnish her reputation are.

“My officer has given info to the police, her statement has been recorded so we leave it to the police to sort it out.

“Unfortunately I can’t reveal it. It’s not a photo per se, it’s a plot to tarnish my reputation, the issue is not about a photo per se, we’ve given the info to the police, I can’t reveal,” she said.

Yesterday Latheeda revealed that there are people, including “a lawyer” trying to slander her because she had made public audio recordings Najib in cohorts with government officials to hide traces of embezzlement involving sovereign fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad.



