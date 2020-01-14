444 receive Negri Sembilan awards, medals in conjunction with Tuanku Muhriz’s birthday

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Munawir, inspects a guard of honour at the opening of the first meeting of the second session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly in Seremban April 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA PILAH, Jan 14 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) board chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar heads the list of 444 recipients of awards and medals in conjunction with the 72nd birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Munawir.

Abdul Wahid will be conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Negri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS) award which carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Emeritus Prof Datuk Mazlan Othman who is director of the International Science Council Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, will also receive the same award.

Tuanku Muhriz will also bestow the Darjah Datuk Paduka Negri Sembilan (DPNS) which carries the ‘Datuk’ title to 14 recipients namely State Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek, State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani and Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith.

State financial officer Mohd Khidir Majid, Chief Syariah Judge of Negri Sembilan Abas Nordin, State police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Khalil Kader Mohd, United Nations Human Settlement Programme executive-director Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif as well as Eastern Field, Muara Tuang Camp, Sarawak commander Lt. Jen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain will also receive the award.

Also receiving the DPNS award are UKM vice-chancellor Prof Ir Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor, lawyer Edlin Ghazaly and three businessmen Hassanal Hassan, Datuk Abdul Halim Mohd Tahir and Lim Kian Onn.

Tuanku Muhriz will also confer the Darjah Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Amat Gemilang (DSTM) award which carries the ‘Datuk’ title to three recipients namely Antah Healthcare Group chief executive Tunku Mohamed Alauddin Tunku Laxamana Naquiyuddin, Pilgrims’ Board former group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zukri Samat and UNCHR as well as Unicef child activist Dr Hartini Zainuddin.

Negri Sembilan legislative assembly deputy speaker M. Ravi, Serdang Hospital cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mohamad Arif Muhammad Nor and Federal Agriculture Marketing Board (FAMA) director-general Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli will be among 20 recipients of the Darjah Setia Bakti Negri Sembilan (DBNS) which also carries the ‘Datuk’ title.

A total of 17 people are recipients of the Darjah Setia Negri Sembilan (DNS) award including Dato’ Menteri Sah Mangku Alam Raja Seri, Balai Undang Luak Jelebu, Ismail Mohd Zain and Logistics J4, Joint Forces Headquarters Complex, Kuantan director (Operations) Col. Ir Khairul Said Mohd Ali.

This year, the sole recipient of the Darjah Tuanku Muhriz (DTM) is Sekolah Menengah King George V, Old Georgian Association honorary treasurer, Lee Seng Giap.

Tuanku Muhriz will also confer the Darjah Pekerti Terpilih (DPT) to 13 recipients while there are 52 recipients of the Ahli Setia Negri Sembilan (ANS), two Setiawan Tuanku Muhriz (STM) medal recipients, 107 recipients of the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (180 recipients).

Eighteen people will receive the Pingat Bentara Tuanku Muhriz (BTM) while 15 others will be awarded the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL).

The investiture will be held at the Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah here this morning. — Bernama