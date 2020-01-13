Perak MB says focused on current role, not looking to be education minister

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after launching the sales of the Rumah Perakku housing project in Gopeng January 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GOPENG, Jan 13 – Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today downplayed rumours that he is being considered for the post of education minister after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it will go to a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MP.

Ahmad Faizal, who is the Tambun MP, said he has no intention of becoming a minister as he wants to focus on fulfilling his duties as the mentri besar.

“I think we should not pay any attention to speculation on this matter. The country should give full support to the efforts of the government, which is led by the prime minister,” he told a press conference after launching the sales of the Rumah Perakku housing project here.

“We have many problems which need to be solved. I am happy that the interim education minister post is being held by Dr Mahathir. We have confidence in him, and he is very capable. He can surely solve all the problems in the ministry.

“I or even any other leaders and MPs can’t match Dr Mahathir. Therefore, I don’t have to indulge in daydreams of becoming a minister. I have to focus on carrying out my responsibilities as the mentri besar of Perak.”

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir said the successor to Maszlee Malik, who resigned last week, will be from Bersatu.

The Bersatu chairman also said that he will relinquish his position as the acting education minister as soon as the position is filled by a suitable candidate.