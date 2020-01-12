Shafie Apdal: Umno has lost its focus and leadership

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said leaders shouldn't 'insult race and religion'. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng KIMANIS, Jan 12 — The statement made by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, allegedly insulting the ethnicities and religions of Sabahans, when campaigning recently for the Jan 18 Kimanis parliamentary by-election, reflects a party which has lost its focus and leadership.

In making this observation today, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said such a statement should not have been made.

“Those in blue (Barisan Nasional) are Malaysians, those in white (Parti Warisan Sabah) are Filipinos”, said Mohd Shafie, repeating Mohamad’s statement.

Mohamad, who is also the former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, had apparently compared the election to a contest between Malaysians and Filipinos.

In his speech at a ceremony to mark the submission of applications to join Warisan, held in Kampung Lumat Membakut near here today, Mohd Shafie said, “as a leader, don’t insult race and religion, this is not the place to insult (a voter’s) race, his religion, it is up to the individual”.

The ceremony saw 348 new members joining Warisan, and this includes 127 former Umno members including Sakonah Salamat, the former women’s chief for the Lumat Umno branch.

Following Mohamad’s statement, Mohd Shafie had warned that action should be taken against the former for making such an insult.

In his speech today, Mohd Shafie also questioned the example set by Mohamad, saying, “That can’t be the leadership policy of Umno...a deputy president who wants to bring forth Malaysians who are united, while insulting us, the Malaysians in Sabah, those of us in Kimanis.”

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie expressed the hope that voters in Membakut would support Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang on the basis that he delivers on what is promised. — Bernama