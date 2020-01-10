Talks underway to replace Nuri helicopters, says defence minister

Mohamad said talks were still at the ministry level, and once concluded, proposals for the new assets will presented to the Cabinet. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The Defence Ministry is in discussion to identify new assets to replace the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Nuri helicopters, which services had been discontinued.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said talks were still at the ministry level, and once concluded, proposals for the new assets will presented to the Cabinet.

“Suggestions for the Nuri replacement are still in discussions at the ministry level and will be later presented to the Cabinet.

“We (Defence Ministry) have the allocations and for the initial stage, possibly (helicopter operations) through lease,” he told reporters at the launch of a charity sale collaboration between the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Foundation and bubble tea operator Chatime in conjunction with the Warriors Fund 2019 campaign here today.

Last Tuesday (Jan 7), RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad said 12 RMAF Nuri helicopters have been grounded and its services discontinued as they were too costly to maintain.

According to Ackbal, several types of aircraft have been identified to replace the Nuri as an addition to RMAF existing assets.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Chatime is willing to offer opportunities to Armed Forces veterans to open outlets nationwide.

“This would be a good opportunity for veterans to venture into a new career after retiring from the force.

“Also, with every new outlet set up by veterans, RM20,000 will be channelled into the Warriors Fund,” he said.

Besides this, Chatime has also agreed to contribute 30 sen from each cup sold at its 39 outlets to the Warrriors Fund beginning Feb 29, he added. ― Bernama