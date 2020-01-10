NSE crash near Ipoh causes massive snarl northbound after Menora tunnel

IPOH, Jan 10 ― A collision on the North-South Expressway (NSE) between a car and a lorry laden with newsprint rolls caused a 6-km jam northbound after the Menora Tunnel early today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said all lanes at that stretch had to be closed around 6am due to spill of the rolls all over the road.

“However, the rightmost lane was opened to traffic at 7.50am but the inner lanes are still blocked,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said clearing up work was still ongoing and that both drivers sustained injuries.

The seriousness of the injuries were not immediately available. ― Bernama