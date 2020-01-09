Perak MB hopes filmmakers from India can help develop local artistes

Tamil movie producer Suresh Kamathci (second left) from India visited Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at his office in the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh. ― Picture via Perak MB’s facebook page

IPOH, Jan 9 — The Perak state government today welcomed Indian filmmakers to shoot Kollywood movies in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that Perak has various attractive locations to offer for filmmakers.

He also pointed out that the move can help develop local artistes and film technicians.

“We welcome film producers from India to shoot their movies in Perak as the state has various interesting locations.

“This will also create jobs and business opportunities for local artists and film crews,” he said on his official Facebook page.

Earlier today, Tamil famous movie producer Suresh Kamathci from India visited Ahmad Faizal after checking out a few shooting spots in the state for his upcoming movie titled Maanaadu which will star actor Silambarasan or fondly known as Simbu or STR among his fans.

Ahmad Faizal also said that Suresh had identified several locations in Perak for the movie, which will be directed by famous Indian director Venkat Prabhu.

The film's action plot revolves around politics and is expected to be filmed in April with the help of the Perak Filem Office (PFO) under DigitalPerak.