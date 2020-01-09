Court postpones Ku Nan’s defence proceeding to Jan 17

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― The defence trial of former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who is charged with accepting bribe of RM2 million from a businessman, which was scheduled to begin at the High Court tomorrow, has been postponed to January 17.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, during the case management last month, had fixed Jan 17 to 22 and March 25 to 27 for Tengku Adnan to enter his defence.

“Tengku Adnan will testify under oath from the witness stand on the first day of the defence proceeding,” she told Bernama today.

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan, 69, to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

He was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The charge, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, if convicted.

Tengku Adnan is also charged with corruptly receiving RM1 million from businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon as gratification for approving an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the company’s plot ratio in regard to a development project on Lot 228, Jalan Semarak here.

He also faced an alternative charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code with obtaining RM1 million without consideration from Tan, whom he knew had connection with his official function.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail, here on December 27, 2013.

Hearing of the case commenced on September 20 last year before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali and will continue this February 18 to 20 and March 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 31. ― Bernama