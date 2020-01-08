Influenza A outbreak under control, says Penang health exco

Dr Afif explained that the Influenza A virus was endemic in Penang so infections were not abnormal in the state and should not be cause for alarm. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 8 — The Influenza A outbreak in Butterworth that affected 19 students has been contained, said Penang health executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin.

He also explained that the Influenza A virus was endemic in Penang so infections were not abnormal in the state and should not be cause for alarm.

“Only that there is a flare up where a total 19 students were infected and the state health department had advised the school to close the premises for disinfection to contain the spread of the disease,” he said in a press conference here.

He advised the public to get vaccinated for influenza and urged parents to be more alert as children are more susceptible to health complications resulting from the virus.

Today, SJK (C) Li Hwa closed two Year Two classes after 19 students from the classes were found to have been infected with Influenza A.

Penang Education Department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad the classes will be closed until January 18.

“Disinfection of the classes will be conducted from today until January 11,” he said.

He said the school has been advised to prepare hand sanitisers for its teachers and students.

“All teachers and students with flu and cough symptoms have been advised to wear masks,” he said.

Separately, the Education Ministry said it was monitoring all schools for other possible outbreaks in cooperation with the Health Ministry.

It also reminded school administrators to follow strictly guidelines on the Influenza A virus that were previously released and to maintain proper hygiene within their school grounds.

The ministry then urged parents to keep their children at home if they present symptoms of Influenza A infection to avoid spreading it to other students.