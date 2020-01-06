Police release identities of three killed in Kuala Kangsar multi-vehicle crash

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the dead were K. Mahinderan, K. Aruna and S. Thavalar. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Jan 6 — The three dead victims of an eight-vehicle crash at KM246.1 of the North-South Expressway south bound after the Kuala Kangsar toll plaza last night have been identified.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the crash which occurred at 10.45pm involved a trailer, a Honda BR-V, a Toyota Innova, a Perodua Axia, a Proton Waja, a Honda Jazz and two motorcycles.

He said the dead victims were K. Mahinderan, 56, the driver of the Honda BR-V while another two victims, K. Aruna, 56 and S. Thavalar, 52, were passengers of the vehicle.

“The remains of the dead victims were brought to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh for post-mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said five people were seriously injured while six suffered various injuries and another four were unhurt.

According to Razali, the accident is believed to have happened when the trailer carrying a load of metal items was heading south when it lost control after its front tyre burst.

“The trailer then crashed into the guardrail on the right before coming to a stop on the right lane 100 metres away.

“The Honda BR-V which was in the right lane behind the trailer, then crashed into the back of the lorry before spinning to the left lane,” he said.

He said a Perodua Axia which came later could not stop on time and grazed the back of the trailer and spun to the left lane.

“At the same time, a Toyota Innova on the left lane collided with the Perodua Axia while two motorcycles on the left lane also could not avoid the Perodua Axia,” he added.

He said not long later, a Proton Waja coming on the right lane hit the stationary trailer before coming to a stop in the middle of the road while a Honda Jazz then collided with the Proton Waja.

He said the trailer driver, 45, has been detained for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama