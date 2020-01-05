Negri resort confirms receipt of lawsuit by family of missing teen found dead, says legal team looking into it

Nora Anne Quoirin and her family were staying at Sora House in The Dusun before she was reported missing by her parents on August 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Jan 5 — An official statement will be issued soon by the operator of The Dusun resort following a civil suit filed by the family of Nora Anne Quorin against the resort which is the location the teenager went missing and died in August last year.

The Dusun director Haanim Bamadhaj when contacted said the resort was aware of the legal action before it was reported by the media.

“Yes, we are aware, and we had received it earlier. However, I am so sorry I can’t divulge details on when we received it... and resort’s legal team is looking into the suit filed by Nora Anne’s parents,” she said.

Yesterday the media reported that Nora Anne’s parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastian Marie Philipe had filed a suit against the operator of The Dusun which is the location of their holiday accommodation in Pantai, Seremban last August.

In the suit they claimed the operator failed to ensure security at the premises as there was no closed-circuit television cameras and poor maintenance to secure the latch of a window in the room where they stayed.

The family was represented by lawyer Sankara Nair and the civil suit was filed at Seremban Sessions Court with the first case management reported to start on January 21.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said any individual is entitled to file a civil suit against any party deemed appropriate.

On the complete post-mortem report of Nora Anne, Che Zakaria said the police have yet to obtain the complete report.

Nora Anne, 15, and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked in The Dusun resort in Pantai Hills, Pantai near here on August 3, before the teenager was reported missing the next morning.

The teenager’s body was found without any clothing on August 13 after going missing for 10 days, by a group of volunteers in the search and rescue operation, near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5km from the eco-resort.

The initial post-mortem report found no criminal elements in the death of Nora Anne who has learning disability and the teenager was confirmed dead due to intestinal bleed from hunger over a long period of time. — Bernama