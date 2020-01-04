Najib’s claim over Pan Borneo Highway erroneous, says Sabah leader

Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony said Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s alleged claim that the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah is now abandoned is untrue. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 4 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s alleged claim that the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah is now abandoned is untrue, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony.

On the other hand, Peter, who is Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, said the mega project was still ongoing, although the contract of the concessionaire company for the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah was terminated following a controversy.

He also dismissed the insinuation that the project was a gift from the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to the people of Sabah, when actually the implementation of the project is the responsibility of the Federal government.

“They (BN) claim it is a gift from BN, but they should not forget that the proceeds from Sabah were taken to Kuala Lumpur and that (these proceeds) actually funded the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said when met by reporters after the Christmas and 2020 New Year Celebrations here, today.

He was commenting on Najib’s alleged claim that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had blocked BN’s efforts to change the economic landscape of the people of Sabah when the Pan Borneo Highway Mega project was abandoned.

Meanwhile, Peter was sure the Kadazan Dusun Murut community in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency would give full support to the Warisan candidate in the by-election as Umno and BN have been given the opportunity for too long to develop Sabah, but failed.

The by-election will see a straight fight on Jan 18, between the Kimanis Warisan division head Datuk Karim Bujang and the BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin who is also Kimanis Umno division chief. — Bernama