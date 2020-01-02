Sarawak party announces its candidates for state polls due next year

STAR president Lina Soo, speaking to reporters, says she will contest in Padungan in the coming Sarawak state election, January 2, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 2 — Seeking to steal a march against bigger rivals in the Sarawak state election due in 2021, the State Reform Party (STAR) today announced the names of six candidates, with its president Lina Soo heading the list.

Soo plans to stand in Padungan while her deputy, Hugh Lawrence Zehnder will contest in Engkilili, secretary-general Simon Tiong Ing Tung in Pelawan, treasurer Chieng Lea Phing in Tanjong Batu, committee member Fong Pau Teck in Pujut and chairman Buln Ribos in Serembu.

“The list is not final. We want to put up another 16 more candidates whose names will be announced in stages,” Soo told reporters here.

“I am just announcing the names of six of us as we are the key figures in the party,” she explained.

Soo said the party’s announcement is not premature even though the Sarawak State Assembly has not been dissolved to pave the way for the next election.

“We have been active since the last state election in 2016,” she said, adding that STAR was not formed just for the elections but for public service.

She added that the party does not plan to contest all 82 Sarawak state seats, but hopes to prevent absolutism whether Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the next election.

She claimed both coalitions had failed to answer the needs and aspirations of Sarawakians.

“If GPS or PH can win more than 42 seats to form the state government, this is like giving them a blank cheque to write and the people’s wishes will be ignored,” she said, adding Sarawakians must vote intelligently to save the state from political disaster.

“STAR’s message to Sarawakians is always to have Sarawak in their hearts and to face the new year with wisdom, courage and unity,” she said.

Soo also unveiled STAR’s aspirations for 2020 for the people to ponder and study before they cast their votes in the state election.

She said these include the recovery of sea, assets and resources including oil and gas, and land reforms.

“The aspirations are doable because it is specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely or simply known as SMART strategy,” she said, adding that the aspirations are STAR’s blueprint for Sarawak’s self-determination, right and prosperity.

“We will not promise something which are not achievable, but merely to gain political support. This is tantamount to cheating the people,” she added.

She reminded Sarawakians that they must start loving themselves and not continue to remain in a situation where they are subjected to domination, exploitation and subjugation.