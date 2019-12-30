Perhilitan hunts down wild boars roaming in Nilai residential areas

SEREMBAN, Dec 30 — The Negri Sembilan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) is conducting an operation to hunt down wild boars that are reported to be roaming around Taman Desa Jati, Acacia Park, Nilai near here.

State Human Resources, Farming and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said the issue of wild boar threat in the housing area had been more serious lately following development activities on forest areas in the district.

“We have also received complaints (from residents) around Bandar Baru Nilai, not only at Taman Desa Jati, especially from those living near forest areas,” he told Bernama here today.

Arul who is also Nilai assemblyman said traps had also been placed in areas where the animals were frequently spotted and as a result, Perhilitan managed to catch a wild boar today.

“We will ensure that the operation will be carried out continuously for the safety of the residents,” he said.

Yesterday, a Facebook user posted pictures of wild boars roaming around the Taman Desa Jati residential area which has gone viral on social media.

Through the posting, the individual also claimed that no action had been taken despite numerous complaints lodged. — Bernama