Court charges man with murder after three years on the run

KUANTAN, Dec 26 ― After more than three years on the run, a former farm worker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering of his former supervisor in 2016.

The accused, Rahmat Hasrah Abdul Razak, 25, from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, acknowledged that he understood the charge which was read before Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz.

No plea was recorded as murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

Rahmat Hasrah was accused of having murdered Zakaria Tahir, 57, at 2.30pm, October 7, 2016 in the kitchen of a house in a farm at Batu 16, Kampung Sri Fajar here.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Azreen Wan Zaid prosecuted under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The accused was arrested on December 12, on the Malaysia-Thailand border, and he was believed to have fled to the neighbouring country after the incident.

Nordiana fixed January 28 for mention to obtain the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) report. ― Bernama