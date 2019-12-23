Flash flood inundates private hospital’s car park in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A flash flood during a two-hour heavy downpour in the capital this evening inundated the car park of a private hospital in Ampang near here.

The flooding occurred at about 5pm and the waters receded a few hours later, said Ampang Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan to Bernama, adding that hospital authorities had not lodged a police report on the incident.

Policemen went to the hospital to assess the situation following a short viral video believed to have captured the flood and which was circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said a landslide occurred near two houses along Jalan Lee Woon in Taman Zoo View, Ampang this evening.

No one was hurt in the incident, with cracks appearing on one of the two homes. The occupants of the home were instructed to evacuate. — Bernama