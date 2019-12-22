Fire Dept: Not wrong to build houses without windows

It is not wrong in terms of safety to construct houses without windows, as long as private homeowners know how to operate a fire safety system and do not carry out dangerous activities or store gas in the house. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, Dec 22 — It is not wrong in terms of safety to construct houses without windows, as long as private homeowners know how to operate a fire safety system and do not carry out dangerous activities or store gas in the house.

Perlis Fire and Rescue Department director, Ruhisya Haris said that according to the Uniform Building By-Laws, 1984 (UBBL) does not provide any relevant clauses for doors and windows, garden houses and so on.

“The fire department just looks through the plan submitted by the architects and developers in terms of the ‘party wall’, which is the wall between two houses, as well as the position of the fire hydrant within 90 metres from the building during the early stage of construction.

“If there is a change in the building after the house is occupied, further inspection is under the responsibility of the developers,” she told Bernama here, today.

Bernama had reported on a unique property belonging to an electrical contractor who renovated his home by removing all the windows of his house in Taman Koperasi near here, after being burgled several times in 2017.

The house has only two doors, the front door and the back door.

Ruhisya said she was confident that the safety aspects have been taken into account by the owner of the house, but if there were any elements that can endanger the occupants or neighbours, they could issue a notice to the landlord. — Bernama