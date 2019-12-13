Hundreds of Chinese scammers hauled to court

Some of the 680 Chinese nationals who were arrested by the Immigration Department in Cyberjaya November 20, 2019, following a crackdown on an online scam syndicate. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Authorities have brought the first group of the 680 Chinese nationals they arrested for alleged online scams to the Sessions Court in Sepang today to face charges.

According to national news agency Bernama, over 200 of the group have arrived as of 9am while the others are en route.

Last month, a team of 150 Immigration enforcers raided a company headquarters in Cyberjaya and arrested 680 while another 100 or so fled.

They were suspected of engaging in online fraud such as the so-called Macau scam, love scams, and fictitious loan scams that cost Malaysians hundreds of millions each year.

MORE TO COME