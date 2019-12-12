Senator: E-wallet system must be expanded, boost security

The government should escalate the initiative to encourage the use of E-Wallet in society in line with the direction of the majority in the world towards a cashless society. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The government should escalate the initiative to encourage the use of E-Wallet in society in line with the direction of the majority in the world towards a cashless society.

Senator Datuk See Tian Sing said this was comparable to China whereby the digital transaction was widely used with the assistance of service handlers like Ali Pay.

‘’The government should consider boosting the E-wallet industry in the country seeing only eight per cent of this digital transaction is used in the payment sector in Malaysia,’’ he said when debating the Supply Bill 2020.

Lee also suggested that the government decide on the parties to develop the E-Wallet system and software to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff also stressed on the importance boosting the digital agenda by the government which would be beneficial to the people especially in the rural area.

‘’For me, the digital agenda must be elevated and it will become the catalyst to the economic agenda planned other than using it as something feted (beneficial) by the people,’’ he said.

The Dewan Negara resumes on Monday. — Bernama