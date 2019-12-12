No plan to sell Pulau Besar, says CM Adly

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Melaka State Development Corporation and the Melaka Islamic Religious Council which only hold 20 per cent of land ownership on the island had never intended to sell their shares to any party. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Dec 12 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari today denied allegations that the state government is in the midst of selling Pulau Besar to a private company from Singapore as viralled on Facebook recently.

He said the Melaka State Development Corporation and the Melaka Islamic Religious Council which only hold 20 per cent of land ownership on the island had never intended to sell their shares to any party, instead would develop it as another tourism product for the state next year.

“About 80 per cent of Pulau Besar is owned by Tan Sri Wan Azmi Wan Hamzah and there is no issue of the state government wanting to sell their existing ownership.

“So far we don’t have any information regarding Tan Sri Wan Azmi’s part, it is beyond our knowledge,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here.

Elaborating, he said the state government was currently working with Universiti Teknologi Mara to develop a tourism industry development plan for the island through an allocation of RM500,000 from the federal government.

Meanwhile, Adly said the state government had identified 46 flood-prone areas, namely 15 each in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts and 16 in Alor Gajah.

In another development, Adly said the state government would discuss with the Melaka Health Department on the need to carry out a health screening process at the state border areas to prevent the spread of polio virus.

“We will discuss the control or screening method that can be done as Melaka receives a large number of tourists,” he said. — Bernama