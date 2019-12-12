N.Sembilan MB: 16 more initiatives to help people next year

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Dec 12 — Negri Sembilan will establish 16 new initiatives next year to continue providing first-rate services to people in need.

Among others, the 16 focal points include Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) empowerment, orthopaedic implant aid, food bank, career carnival, private childcare operator’s grant and Youth Hope Fund (Tabah).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said apart from maintaining the existing initiative and extending further initiatives, focus would also be on the 16 new initiatives.

“The new 16 focal points have been approved by the State Legislative Assembly Supply Bill (Budget) 2020 on Nov 27.

“And what makes us most proud is that Negri Sembilan is the first state in Malaysia to provide an allocation for the maintenance of schools with an initial fund of RM1 million through the Negri Sembilan School Maintenance Trust Account,” he said during the 2020 post-budget Executive Talk organised by the state’s Finance and Treasury Office at the Seremban Municipal Council Hall here, today.

Aminuddin said the state government had come up with various initiatives and aid this year to help ease the burden of the people including assistance for single mothers, free Seremban city buses, assistance to schools and tahfiz, and additional allowance for Kafa teachers and Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairmen.

“Not only will the state government continue to carry out all the assistance it has undertaken this year, but the implementation of these initiatives will be expanded to a larger target group and increase the allocations.

“Among them is the assistance programme for schoolchildren which is extended to poor students in Form One, and the adding on of two new routes for free bus services in Seremban and Jempol, as well as aid for the State’s Entrepreneur Development Fund (TUNS),” he said.

Aminuddin said 2020 was the year to see the first fruits of all the planning put in place this year.

Meanwhile, he reminded civil servants in the state to be responsible, competent and honest employees.

“Let’s strengthen our self-esteem and values so that we can become leaders who win the people’s hearts through proactive and aggressive actions in achieving the dreams and aspirations of the state government,” he said. — Bernama