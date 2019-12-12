Mitra criticised for being transparent, says Waytha Moorthy

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy, is seen in Parliament December 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) gets the attention of critics and individuals whose applications were rejected because it was transparent by displaying a detailed list of beneficiaries on its website.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said this was the first time that Mitra, which is under the department, had disclosed the information including the amount of funds received on the website causing it to become a target of those people.

“We are providing opportunities to the non-governmental organisations (NGO) which have long served to help build the socioe-conomic status of the Indian community.

“In addition, the achievement of the beneficiaries will also be evaluated to see the effectiveness of the programme” he told reporters at the Parliament building today.

The list of beneficiaries and Mitra-related details can be accessed through https://mitra.gov.my/mitra-program-activity-calendar-2019-view/. — Bernama