Govt drafting National Social Protection Policy

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The government is in the midst of drafting the National Social Protection Policy that is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and other related policies.

The policy will encompass all aspects of prevention, protection, promotion and transformation, according to a statement issued by Deputy Prime Minister’s Office in conjunction with the first meeting of the Malaysian Social Protection Council (MySPC) chaired by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail today.

MySPC is the main coordinating body for policies and programmes drawn up to strengthen the national social protection system.

The statement said, through MySPC, the existing and new social protection programmes would also be rationalised.

“This is to ensure optimal utilisation of financial resources and efficient distribution of assistance or incentives to bring impact to targeted groups,” it said.

According to the statement, the government had allocated RM22.27 billion this year to implement more than 120 social aid programmes involving 21 ministries and government agencies.

On today’s meeting, it said four committees that had been set up would be led by relevant ministries and departments.

For the Social Aid Working Committee, it will be led by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, which will be responsible for rationalising and strengthening social aid programmes by focusing on survival, social mobility and value-added.

“Coordination will involve all programmes and activities related to social aid programmes by various ministries and agencies. The target groups will include those in the B40 group especially among the poor and hardcore poor categories,” the statement said.

The Social Insurance Working Committee, led by the Finance Ministry will oversee the reform of social insurance framework, pensions and retirement with protection schemes under the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to be improved and expanded to all Malaysians.

The Labour Market Intervention Committee, led by the Human Resources Ministry, targets the active and inclusive labour market by increasing participation and maintaining the target groups in the labour market.

“It will be implemented through interventions on job placement, skills upgrading and retraining, minimum wage and re-employment of pensioners or senior citizens,” it said.

The Data Management Working Committee will be led by the Department of Statistics Malaysia involving the development of the National Social Protection System.

“The system will store and manage all social protection data across agencies that will be used in social protection programmes,” the statement said.

It said for the first six months of its implementation, the focus would be given to collect and validate data of aid recipients pending completion of the new system which would be done in collaboration with the EPF, Socso, the Inland Revenue Board, The Social Welfare Department, the Road Transport Department and the National Registration Department. — Bernama