Man who accused senior PKR politician of 'insidious' crime estranged from family, says relative

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 — The former PKR researcher who alleged a party leader had committed an ‘insidious’ crime against him was estranged from his family, his relative Mohideen Abdul Kader, said today.

Mohideen said Muhammad Yusoff Rawther was estranged from the family ever since the passing of SM Mohamed Idris in May this year.

The 26-year-old is the grandson of the late Mohamed Idris.

“My attention has been drawn to a statutory declaration purportedly made by one of my family members Muhammad Yusoff Rawther alleging immoral acts against a senior politician.

“The incident is supposed to have taken place on October 2, 2018, more than one year ago,” Mohideen said in a statement issued today.

He said none of the family members including Muhammad Yusuff’s grandfather, who was very close to him, was told about this alleged incident.

“Coming more than one year after the alleged incident, and two days before the PKR conference, I believe that Yusoff has been manipulated by some politicians to serve their own interest,” he said.

Mohideen, who is the brother of the late Mohamed Idris and current Penang Consumers Association president, said Muhammad Yusoff had only lodged a police report against one of the leader’s political secretaries for allegedly assaulting him and brought a civil suit against him.

“But there was no mention of the alleged incident,” he said.

He expressed his disappointment that despite the arrival of Malaysia Baharu, the “politics of sodomy” was not left behind.

“Sadly, it keeps cropping up again and again. I am confident that Malaysians will reject such gutter politics,” he said.