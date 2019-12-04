Dewan Rakyat passes EPF (Amendment) Bill 2019

Dewan Rakyat today passed the EPF (Amendment) Bill 2019 which allows the voluntary transfer of a husband’s EPF contributions into the account of his wife or wives. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019 which allows the voluntary transfer of a husband’s EPF contributions into the account of his wife or wives.

The amendment, among others, provides for the deduction of two per cent EPF contributions to the wife or wives.

This is the government’s move to implement the third phase of the Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Aug 8 last year.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, when winding up the debate on the bill, said in the event of a divorce or death of the wife, the contributor may apply to cease the transfer by submitting the relevant particulars or documents.

The amendment also aimed at updating provisions to prevent employers who did not pay contributions from leaving the country without a court order. — Bernama