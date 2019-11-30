Umno Youth chief: Tanjung Piai victory is proof the people still need us

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks to reporters after chairing the Barisan Nasional Youth meeting at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in Tanjung Piai is proof that the people need the former ruling party to take control back, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

Speaking at the opening of the 55th MCA Youth Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Asyraf said that it was BN which had built the nation for over 60 years, contrary to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) accusation that the former party had pushed the nation to doom.

“The proof is Tanjung Piai. Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng was given an indication by the people, that they are fed up with Pakatan ‘Hancing’,” he said, sarcastically addressing PH, as a party that flouts on its promises.

“The people are angry with Pakatan Hancing, right? The people want us to return to them, correct? But return with a new face. Return with a new spirit. Return with a new culture.

“It’s okay. After 61 years of us governing this Malaysia, we built it from zero to a country that is successful and triumphant. No one can deny this. BN has a formula that is so efficacious, effective and proven,” he added.

Asyraf said that BN has merely been “rested” by the people, for a while, and encouraged BN members to take their defeat in the 14th general election, as a lesson from which they can all learn together.

“Maybe, when we were in power, though we did many good deeds, and it benefitted the people in building a successful nation, but perhaps, we were a little bit arrogant, we were conceited.

“We did some mistakes and there were some shortcomings here and there. So we’re given a short break,” he said, requesting that BN be allowed to make a comeback for the people.

In the Tanjung Piai by-election, MCA delivered a massive shock with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes.

Winner Wee, has never received that many votes ever since taking over the federal seat from MCA’s Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting in 2008.

In fact, the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, whose death triggered the by-election, only won by a very slim margin of just over 500 votes, as a protest against the then ruling BN.

The victory was also the first for the nascent Muafakat Nasional that effectively joined BN to Islamist party PAS.