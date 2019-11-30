Machang is third district in Kelantan to be hit by floods

KOTA BARU, Nov 30 ― The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan has increased to 315 people at 8am today, from 185 people last night.

According to the Social Welfare department’s InfoBencana, Machang is the third district to be hit by the floods, after Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah yesterday.

In Machang, a total of 37 people, involving 15 families, have been evacuated to the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pak Roman.

In Kuala Krai, four flood relief centres have been opened to accommodate 175 evacuees, comprising 63 people at SK Chenulang, Pusat Asuhan Kuala Pertang (61), Balai Raya Kampung Mia (43) and SK Sungai Embek (eight).

In Tanah Merah, 103 people from 26 families have so far been evacuated to six flood relief centres in the district.

Thirty nine of the flood victims were accommodated at SK Kelewek, SK Bukit Panau (two people), SK Alor Pasir (20), Dewan Serbaguna Kg Padang Kijang (21), SK Kulim (11) and Masjid Mukim Kuala Kepok (10).

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, the water level at two main rivers in Kelantan has breached the warning level.

They are Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, with a reading of 8.68 metre (warning level is 8 metre) and Sungai Lebir in Tualang, at 31.18 metre (warning level is 31 metre).

The water level at three other rivers has exceeded the alert level, namely at Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai, at 21.21 metre (alert level is 20 metre), Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, at 13.29 metre (alert level is 12 metre) and Sungai Golok at Jenob, at 22.07 metre (alert level is 21.5 metre).

So far, the flood situation has not affected road links in the state. ― Bernama