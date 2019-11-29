Zakaria says yet to receive dismissal letter from PKR

Zakaria said he found out about his sacking as Bera PKR division chief on Sunday through the media. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Nov 29 ― Zakaria Abdul Hamid said he has yet to receive the letter of dismissal from PKR.

Zakaria said he found out about his sacking as Bera PKR division chief on Sunday through the media.

“I was not contacted or called to give statements before the MPP (central leadership council) made the decision of the sacking,” he told reporters when he arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) from Taiwan yesterday.

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim announced on Sunday that Zakaria and an ordinary member from Pahang, Ismail Dulhadi, have been stripped of their party membership following corruption allegations brought against them by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). ― Bernama