World scout movement critical factor to achieve UN sustainable goal, says former sec-gen

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon speaks during the 5th anniversary of the opening of the global headquarters of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The world scout movement, driven mainly by youths is critical in ensuring that the United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals can be achieved.

Its former secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon, who is also the Honorary Chief Scout of South Korea, added that therefore, the scout movement which was first founded by Lord Baden Powell in 1907 serves as a powerful empowering tool for the youths.

“The world of scouting is important in empowering young people to achieve UN sustainable goals.

“It is important for our shared future to make sure no one is left behind, regardless if rich, poor, man, woman, girl, boy, young or old or person with disabilities or whatever religion you may be believing in, or sexual orientation, no one is left behind.

“That is the vision of sustainable development goal. The world scout movement is crucial in driving these ideas of UN around the world,” said Ban at the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Global Headquarters of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement today.

The event was also graced by 65 ambassadors in Malaysia, scout representatives as well as Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

In his speech, the minister shared Ban’s sentiments that globally, youth should be more actively participating as leader, claiming that it can future proof the nation and the world.

“Alienating youth from democratic process won’t work. But give them a voice and give them a seat at the table, they can future proof country from problems to come.

“I believe it symbolises something bigger, youth representation cannot be taken lightly and youth can’t be seen just as future leaders but leaders of today,” Syed Saddiq said.

At a global level, there are currently around 54 million active scouts. The Asia-Pacific region sees the majority of the scouts being based here with around 30 million active members. The movement seeks to increase its membership to 100 million active scouts.

In 2014, the World Scouting Movement moved its headquarters of 95 years in Geneva to Kuala Lumpur to better reflect the global diversity of its membership.