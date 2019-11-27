MB says non-tax revenue target in Negri Sembilan Budget realistic

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Nov 27 — The target for non-tax revenue as envisaged under 2020 Negri Sembilan Budget amounting to RM242.69 million is realistic and has taken into consideration all projected revenue.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the drafting of the 2020 State Budget was based on the Treasury’s Circular.

“As a tradition, non-tax revenue is a major contributor to the state’s revenue collection compared to tax earnings.

“The record as at Nov 25, for non-tax revenue collected was RM251.27 million compared to the 2019 Budget’s target of RM225.1 million.

He was winding up the debate on the 2019 Supply Bill at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

He added that among the non-tax revenue items are land premium, permit, license registration, raw water charge and sales of printed materials.

Last Friday, Aminuddin tabled a balanced budget of RM457 million for 2020, an increase of 6.28 per cent compared to the 2019 budget of RM430 million.

The 2020 State Budget was later unanimously passed by the assembly which will sit again at a date to decided later. — Bernama