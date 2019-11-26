Syed Saddiq decries flag mix-up, says investigation launched

Sports and Youth Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LANGAT, Nov 26 — The action of hanging up an erroneously-designed Malaysian flag is a very shameful matter and does not reflect the true Malaysian culture, said Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

He said the ministry would conduct a detailed investigation on the matter before taking any action against the quarters concerned.

“The action from the ministry is to ensure investigation and action are taken on the association.

“On the form of action, we must pass through several procedures before taking any action,” he told reporters after launching the Yellow Ribbon programme:[email protected] at Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat, here today.

He said this when commenting on the mistake in displaying the Malaysian flag with a five-point star during the launching of the Lum Mun Chak Cup which was organised by the Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA), yesterday.

A screen capture of the faulty Malaysian flag that is being shared on social media.

Following the incident, MABA on its website, had apologised to all Malaysians and basketball lovers over the mistake.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said he was confident at the capability of the national under 22 Years (U-22) squad under Datuk Ong Kim Swee at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

He said although Malaysia was tied 1-1 with Myanmar in the Group A opening action yesterday, he was optimistic the team would rise in the next match.

“What is important right now is the support of Malaysians,” he said.

Malaysia would square off against the Philippines on Friday, followed by Timor Leste (Monday) and Cambodia, two days later.

Only the top two teams in each group qualify to the semi-final.

The last time Malaysia won the gold medal in the SEA Games was at the 2011 edition in Jakarta. In the 2017 edition, Malaysia won the silver medal after losing 0-1 to Thailand. — Bernama