Johor MB: Six projects costing RM101.2m slated for Muar district

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 24 — Six development projects estimated to cost a total of RM101.15 million are in store for the Muar district, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He told the state assembly sitting here today that during Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s visit to Muar on October 20, the minister had agreed to consider providing allocations to fund the six projects.

The projects are building the Medan Selera Asam Pedas in Pantai Leka, Parit Jawa (RM2 million); beach erosion mitigation project in Pangkalan Seri Menanti Laut (RM8 million), drainage and building repairs for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Nawi (RM525,000); a bypass from Muar Furniture Park to Batu 11 (Jalan Muar-Labis), Pagoh toll plaza-bound (RM60 million); widening of the main access road to Muar Furniture Park (RM18 million); and upgrading and widening of the existing road at Muar Furniture Park (Jalan Muar-Yong Peng) (RM12.63 million).

He was responding to a query from Zaiton Ismail (BN-Sungai Balang) who wanted an update on the matter.

Dr Sahruddin added that on the same day (October 20), Mohamed Azmin had also announced a RM10.6 million government allocation for three projects for the Muar district namely for the building of a market in Parit Jawa, extension of the breakwater in Pangkalan Seri Menanti Laut and construction of a mini-stadium for SK Kampung Parit Nawi.

Meanwhile, State Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung told the assembly that the Johor Welfare Department saved 18 children from January to date from being exploited for begging on the streets.

All except for one were Malaysians, he said in reply to a question from Mohd Izhar Ahmad (PH-Larkin).

He added that the department was intensifying operations to weed out the problem of children being exploited for begging and street hawking. — Bernama