Free education for students studying at proposed state-owned international schools, says Sarawak CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said students studying at the proposed five fully residential international schools to be set up by the state government will be given free education. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BETONG, Nov 20 — Students studying at the proposed five fully residential international schools to be set up by the state government will be given free education, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the Sarawak Foundation will pay for the cost of their education.

“The proposed schools will accept both excellent bumiputera and non-bumiputera students,” he said in his speech at the 100th anniversary of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kabong, near here.

He said the schools would also give opportunities for qualified rural and poor students to study that could later led them to study in world-renowned universities.

He stressed studies at the schools would be based on the Cambridge University syllabus.

The schools would be located in Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

Abang Johari also said that the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) and Cambridge University have each agreed to provide two places for students sponsored by the Sarawak government.

He added the government would negotiate with Standford University in the United States for another two places focussing on technology.

At the function, Abang Johari approved a state government allocation of RM250,000 for the construction of a science laboratory for the school.

He told the students that they will go far in this modern world if they acquire science, technology, and English.

Among those present at the function were state Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, Datuk Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Kalaka Assemblyman, Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz and Kabong Assemblyman Mohammed Chee Kadir.