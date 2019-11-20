40pc revenue’s return: Sabah will continue discussion with federal govt

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to reporters in Parliament after the tabling of Budget 2020 on October 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — The Sabah state government will continue to discuss with the federal government regarding the refund of 40 per cent of revenue from Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the state government believed it would be the best course of action in finding a solution to the issue despite numerous calls from the state assemblymen for Sabah government to take legal action against the federal government.

“The state government believes in the consultation approach and not confrontation,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2020 Sabah state’s budget at the state legislative assembly here today.

At the same time, Mohd Shafie reassured that the state government would continue to fight for Sabah’s rights as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution.

“I would like to stress that the state government will carry out its responsibility as entrusted by the people in the state to continue to demand our rights,” he added. — Bernama