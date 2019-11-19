Under Umno probe, Hishammuddin says has nothing to hide

Hishammuddin said he is ready to be investigated by the Umno disciplinary board. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein denied leading the Barisan Nasional lawmakers who visited PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for a clandestine meeting last night.

Earlier, Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam accused Hishammuddin of colluding with Pakatan Harapan component Bersatu to entice the Opposition lawmakers into the rival party.

“The claim that I led the meeting between Azmin and the Opposition lawmakers is completely untrue. I did not organise the meeting.

“Nevertheless, if the Umno disciplinary board wants to investigate me, then I am ready to be investigated. I have nothing that I want to hide,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tuduhan yang saya mengetuai pertemuan antara Azmin Ali dan Ahli Parlimen pembangkang semalam tidak benar sama sekali. Bukan saya yang rancang pertemuan tersebut. Namun, jika lembaga disiplin UMNO nak siasat saya, saya sedia disiasat. Tiada apa saya hendak sembunyikan. https://t.co/JQbT7dfCld — Hishammuddin Hussein (@HishammuddinH2O) November 19, 2019

However, Hishammuddin did not volunteer the identity of the organiser.

Umno disciplinary chairman Tan Sri Apandi Ali confirmed this morning that the board will haul up party lawmakers who attended the meeting with Azmin last night, after formal complaints were filed over the matter.

Those involved in the meeting have refused to divulge what was discussed and tried to play it off as a casual encounter.