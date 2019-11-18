Two friends killed in six-vehicle crash on North-South Expressway

Two friends were killed after their Myvi car was crushed by a chemical trailer at KM204.5 North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound last night. — Istock.com pic via AFP

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 18 — Two close friends were killed after a Myvi car they were in was crushed by a trailer lorry carrying chemical substance at KM204.5 North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound at about 7.45pm last night.

Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Hassan Basri Yahya said the two victims, believed to be on their way to undergo industrial training in the capital, died at the scene.

“The remains of the two victims, identified as Ahmad Daniel Ruzwan Iskandar Mohd Ali and Muhammad Lukman Haqim Mosyazid, both 19, were sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital for post-mortems,” he told reporters at the scene.

“In the incident involving six vehicles, two other adults as well as three children were also injured, while the trailer driver suffered only minor injuries and all the victims received treatment at the Alor Gajah Hospital,” he said.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when the southbound trailer lorry from Seremban skidded and veered into the northbound side of the expressway where it collided with five vehicles.

He said firefighters had to use two cranes to move the trailer that crushed the Myvi car and to cut away the car frame to extricate both victims.

“The lorry driver will be remanded upon receiving treatment and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama