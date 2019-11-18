Dr M says thought Pakatan would only lose Tanjung Piai by 2,000 votes

Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech while campaigning in Pekan Nanas, Pontian November 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had predicted the ruling coalition would lose the Tanjung Piai by-election.

However, he said he did not anticipate the margin of defeat PH eventually suffered in the Johor federal constituency.

“I accept the decision of the people in Tanjung Piai, although I previously expected the majority to shift to the Opposition.

“I expected the margin of defeat to be no more than 2,000 votes. However, the official majority was 15,086 votes,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir said the coalition will perform a detailed and honest analysis of the loss to determine why it lost.

Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng took 25,466 votes versus the 10,380 secured by PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, giving the former ruling coalition its most resounding victory since its unexpected general election loss last year.

The victory was also the first for the nascent Muafakat Nasional that effectively joined BN to Islamist party PAS.