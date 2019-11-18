Court rejects Zahid’s ‘premature’ challenge against MACC Act, AMLA

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 18, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The High Court ordered Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s trial for abuse and money laundering to start today after dismissing his challenge of the laws used to frame the charges against him.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said Zahid’s application concerning the constitutionality of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 was premature as the trial has not started yet.

“The challenge at this point is premature where it hypothetically assumes admissibility of the documents presented by the prosecution,” he said when delivering his judgment.

Sequerah also ordered the prosecution to give the defence team advance notice when producing documents, adding that disputes over evidence could be raised as and when they are tendered in court.

He said he will decide the admissibility of the documents contested once the prosecution rests its case.

“The prosecution is asked to commence with the trial,” he said.

Zahid is facing 47 charges of bribery, corruption and criminal breach of trust involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

