Big capex to upgrade digital infrastructure in Sarawak, says Abang Johari

KUCHING, Nov 17 — The Sarawak government has allocated a big capital expenditure (capex) to upgrade the digital infrastructure statewide, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said this was due the rapid advancement in digital technology which made healthcare an increasingly digital affair that can be easily accessible by everyone.

“The internet connectivity in Sarawak must have real-time capability in order for the mobile health industry or any other mobile industry to work.

“By using recent innovations such as healthcare apps, patients can play a more active role in managing health conditions, sending information in real-time to update professionals and receive advice directly without having to attend to clinics,” he said in his keynote address at the Asean Digital Mobile Health Summit 2019, here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the summit, he said it was aimed at raising the awareness level on the latest development and trends in global digital and mobile healthcare industries, with sharing from domain experts from around the Asean region.

It also aimed at initiating cooperation towards telemedicine guideline and ultimately to build a cross-border ecosystem in the Asean region that foster business opportunities in digital healthcare services as well as medical tourism among member countries. — Bernama