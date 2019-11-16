Syed Saddiq says sorry to youths after Pakatan’s Tanjung Piai loss

File picture shows Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has apologised to youths today after Pakatan Harapan (PH) lost the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The Muar MP said the anger from the loss must prompt a response.

“This loss is bitter to swallow. The people have spoken. The voice of the people is a hallowed voice.

“My sincerest of apologies to the Malaysian youths for my schortcomings,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Kekalahan ini pahit untuk ditelan.



Rakyat sudah bersuara.



Suara rakyat, suara keramat.



My sincerest of apologies to the Malaysian Youths for my schortcomings.



Kemarahan ini perlu dijawab dengan tindakan.



Sekali lagi, minta maaf. — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) November 16, 2019

Barisan Nasional (BN) has trounced PH in the Tanjung Piai by-election today with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes, unofficial final result from the Election Commission showed.

BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who received 10,380 votes.

Syed Saddiq was criticised for a gaffe when he referred to Karmaine as “arwah Haji Karmaine”, which translates into English as “the late Haji Karmaine”, and for announcing a RM4 million sports infrastructure allocation for the constituency during campaigning.