543 students get Penang govt tertiary education aid

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 16 – A total of 543 students from Seberang Perai Tengah district were given financial aid by the Penang government to register for the September intake of institutions of higher learning this year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the aid totalled RM540,800.

He said RM300 each was given to students of polytechnics, RM1,000 to university students in peninsular Malaysia and RM1,200 to university students in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This aid might be small but the state government hopes that it could help ease the burden of parents and guardians in paying for the registration fees and other preparations of students,” he said at the presentation of aid cheques here today.

He said the state government would allocate RM4 million for this aid scheme next year, as announced in the 2020 state budget tabled on Nov 1. — Bernama