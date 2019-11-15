Perak civil servants continue to enjoy one-month bonus, with minimum of RM2,000

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu tabling the state’s Budget 2020 at the State Legislative Assembly in Ipoh November 15, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 15 — The Perak state government has announced today that it will continue to give one-month bonus or a minimum payment of RM2,000 to the state’s civil servants.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the payments, which comes under the Special Financial Assistances, will also be extended to Orang Besar Jajahan and will be paid fully by the end of this year.

“These financial assistances are to appreciate the commitment and dedication shown by them to the state,” he said when presenting the state’s Budget 2020.

Speaking at the State Assembly here, Ahmad Faizal also said the temporary teachers, contract workers, religious school teachers, imams, bilal, siak, and village chiefs will continue to receive a payment of RM1,000.

He also said the government has allocated RM2 million for the retirees.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the allocation for the Kad Prihatin Perak programme has been increased from RM22.0 million to RM25.2, where 20,000 households will be benefited.

“While, the allocation for the Programme Kota Harapan has been increased from RM1.0 million to RM4.0 million, which is equivalent to 78,400 boxes for 2020,” he said.

To defend the Orang Asli community, Ahmad Faizal said the state has increased the allocation for the Community Feeding Programme by about 100 per cent, or RM1 million, through the State Health Department.

“PCF has managed to reduce the mortality rate of Orang Asli children aged 6 to 12 years.

“This provision is part of the RM2.0 million allocations under the Indigenous Activity Programmes,” he said.

“The state has also allocated RM500,000 for various academic and motivation programmes to encourage education among Orang Asli children,” he added.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal said the state’s Budget 2020 will allocate a total expenditure of RM1.098 billion.