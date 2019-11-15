Johor DAP chief reminds voters that BN neglected them when in power

Liew blamed Barisan for the low-pay, low-skills and low-productivity cycle the country finds itself in. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong reminded voters in the Tanjung Piai by-election that the problems facing the average Malaysian today are a result of decades of neglect by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

In his speech at Pekan Nanas yesterday, he pointed out that the blame has fallen on the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) and seen as its failure.

“The problems we face today are due to years and years of neglect. For instance, cost of living did not just rise over the past year and a half since Pakatan took over. In fact, inflation rate has come down.

“The reason why the low inflation rate is not felt across the board is because of nearly two decades of wage stagnation. For years, wages did not catch up with cost of living.

“So however low inflation rate is, it will not be felt as wages have not been sufficient for most people for the longest of time. This is but one example of Barisan’s decades of neglect that is now blamed as Pakatan’s failure,” said Liew.

The senator added that job opportunities had also suffered the same fate with Malaysia being trapped in a low-pay, low-skills and low-productivity cycle which will take years to change.

At the same time, he said that PH is trying its best to fulfill its election manifesto over the period of the five-year term despite the Opposition trying to create the impression that the ruling coalition is not fulfilling its promises.

Part of the ruling coalition’s problems stem from the constraints and limitations from the legacy of the previous administration.

“To achieve this, we need at least five years to start building a new nation. We are in the process of embarking on institutional reforms, despite the slow pace, to ensure a better system for our country.

“We can begin now by voting for Pakatan Harapan candidate Haji Karmaine Sardini for this by-election. Choose peace, stability and progress, vote Pakatan Harapan,” said Liew.

Touching on the race card which is being played up by Umno, MCA and PAS, the senator pointed out that unlike the three race-religious-based parties, the PH coalition strives to find the middle ground and aspires to create ‘Bangsa Malaysia’.

The Tanjung Piai poll tomorrow will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine Sardini, BN’s Wee, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.