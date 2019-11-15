Exco: Legal action to be taken against Perak tahfiz operators who fail to comply with safety measures

State Islamic Religion and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said a moratorium would be imposed until June next year before a detailed evaluation was carried out to determine the action to be taken against those who failed to comply with the safety requirements. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 15 — Tahfiz centre operators in Perak will face legal action if they fail to comply with the safety requirements set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

State Islamic Religion and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said, however, a moratorium would be imposed until June next year before a detailed evaluation was carried out to determine the action to be taken against those who failed to comply with the safety requirements.

“At the moment, the government has no plan to take legal action against tahfiz centre operators who have failed to comply with the safety requirements in the near future.

“However, we will continue reminding and advising them on the matter,” he said at the state legislative assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

He said this in response to a question from Ng Shy Ching (PH-Teja) on the state government’s efforts to ensure that all tahfiz schools and centres in the state comply with the safety requirements.

Asmuni (PH-Manjoi) said there were 82 tahfiz schools in Perak of which five were owned by the state government. — Bernama