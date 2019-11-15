Deputy minister urges public to voice opinion on seven-day paternity leave

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh (centre) said although a three-day paternity leave for the private sector has been proposed, some viewed this as insufficient. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Those keen on getting a seven-day paternity leave for the private sector should continue to voice their opinion on the matter, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said although a three-day paternity leave for the private sector has been proposed, some viewed this as insufficient.

“This debate is ongoing. So I urge those of you who are passionate about this issue to make your views known,” she told the audience, mostly made up of parents, at the Sunfert Group 10th anniversary celebration here today.

Yeoh also noted that the private sector and trade unions, for example, may resist the idea.

“So you have to make your voice known because if you want to improve this for young families, this matter must be looked at,” she said.

It was reported that the Human Resources Ministry hoped to propose the implementation of the seven days paternity leave for the private sector to the Cabinet soon. — Bernama