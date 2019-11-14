Dr M certain Tanjung Piai’s Chinese voters won’t fall for ‘Buy Muslim First’ pamphlets

A Chinese temple is pictured in Kampung Kukup Laut, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said voters were unlikely to be tricked by pamphlets calling for Muslims to vote for Pakatan Harapan candidate Karmaine Sardini.

He said the pamphlets found at last night’s Ceramah Mega here in Kukup were falsely attributed to PH to turn the Chinese community against it.

“There is a pamphlet issued in support of PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, but on other page there is a ‘Buy Muslim First campaign’ which is intentionally trying to stoke Chinese anger.

“I do not think the Chinese (community) will be fooled by such things where they are wiser during elections and would not vote BN just because of such posters," said Dr Mahathir.

He said this after having breakfast with some 200 non-governmental organisations (NGO) members and supporters at Warung 800 in Pekan Nanas here today.

Also present was Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and other Bersatu leaders including the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Last night, Malay Mail reported PH as claiming the pamphlets to be political sabotage. They were earlier placed on chairs, urging the Malay-Muslim community to vote for a Muslim candidate under the “Buy Muslim First” campaign

Karmaine is a mosque imam.

Dr Mahathir admitted there were unresolved issues with the country’s various racial communities in the country that the government was trying to solve.

The 94-year-old prime minister urged Malaysians to put aside their needs and focus on what the country needs first as the government could not entertain every single person.

“As the prime minister who chairs Cabinet meetings, I want to say that all of us are able to deliberate on issues and find solutions properly to develop the country,” said Dr Mahathir.

He also reminded the people that only the government is capable of bringing change and development to Tanjung Piai, and PH candidate Karmaine will be the bridge between the parliamentary constituency and the federal government.

“Should there be any problems or issues here, only the government is able to solve them.

“The Opposition, no matter how good they are, will be unable to do much.

“So, let's focus on solving the people's problems and maintaining our peace and stability by supporting PH,” said Dr Mahathir.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Polling is scheduled for this Saturday.