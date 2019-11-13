Syed Saddiq: Flyers urging Kukup folks to vote for Muslim candidate an act of sabotage

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today said a flyer with Pakatan Harapan logo calling on Muslims to vote for Karmaine Sardini which has been making its rounds at the Ceramah Mega in Kukup could have been an act of sabotage. — Picture via Twitter/Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today said a flyer with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo calling on Muslims to vote for Karmaine Sardini, which has been making its rounds at the ruling coalition’s Ceramah Mega here in Kukup, could have been an act of sabotage.

The youth and sports minister posted an image of the flyer on Twitter and said: “Checked with the organisers and no one is aware. We suspect it’s a sabotage.

“Our stance is vote for the candidate who brings development for Tanjung Piai, who fought against corruption,” he posted.

Race & religion should not matter pic.twitter.com/oDyn2vEmKh — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) November 13, 2019

The flyers, which were placed on chairs, urged the Malay-Muslim community to vote for a Muslim candidate under the ‘Buy Muslim First campaign’

The flyer had a Halal logo and wordings that asked voters to think who the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate is and went on to ask voters to pick a Muslim candidate from a Muslim party, which is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

PH’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate is Karmaine, who is a mosque imam.

Earlier, more than 3,000 people — the highest number of turn out to date — attended the PH Ceramah Mega held near the Kukup transportation terminal, which is the highest crowd record to date.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency has a total of 53,528 registered voters.

Pekan Nanas has 26,608 registered voters, with nearly half, at 45 per cent, being ethnic Chinese, while Kukup has 26,920 voters with 60 per cent or 16,152 of them Malay.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Polling is scheduled for this Saturday.