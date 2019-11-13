Sarawak civil servants to get two months’ basic salary under special assistance

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to reporters in Kuching May 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 13 — Members of the State Civil Service will each receive special financial assistance equivalent to two months of basic salary or the minimum RM2,000, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced today.

He said the payment will be made before the end of this year.

“The Sarawak government recognises the support and contribution of the Sarawak Civil Service under the leadership of the State Secretary in implementing our policies, delivering development programmes and projects as well as a public service to the people,” he said in his winding up debate in the Sarawak State Assembly here.

He said he is grateful that the civil service has been instrumental in ensuring that projects are well implemented and executed in a timely manner.

“It is no accident that the civil service has been acknowledged as among the best, if not the best in Malaysia.

“There are, of course, room for improvement in our service delivery, and that it will need to rise higher to the ever increasing expectation of the people,” he added.

Abang Johari said due to the commitment and hard work of civil servants, the development projects are mostly on track, adding that there has been tremendous improvement in the implementation of numerous Rural Transformation Projects (RTPs).

He added many business processes and procedures have been simplified for the benefit of the people.

“Their efforts in embracing quality culture have received numerous accolades and recognitions at both international and national levels.

“We have received many benchmarking visits from other States in Peninsular Malaysia, on the various successful initiatives that the Sarawak Civil Service has pioneered and introduced,” the chief minister.